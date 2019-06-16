First Trust Advisors LP Sells 26,631 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,120,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after buying an additional 183,624 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 15.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,518,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,139,000 after buying an additional 465,298 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 16.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,413,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,807,000 after buying an additional 346,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,114,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 21,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,218,000 after buying an additional 119,356 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO John Kavanaugh acquired 2,398 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,549.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,399 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $100,869.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,675 shares of company stock valued at $551,677.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $22.83 on Friday. Perspecta Inc has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $26.64.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Perspecta Company Profile

