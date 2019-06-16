First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FFA opened at $15.47 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $16.73.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

