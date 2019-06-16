Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of FISV opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $7,789,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

