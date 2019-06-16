Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $123,872.90 in Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,872.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,623.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.03%. Flex’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Flex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Flex by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 154,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 74,145 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Flex by 1,608.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,043,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,924,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA raised its position in Flex by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 20,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

