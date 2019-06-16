Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 549.07% and a negative return on equity of 131.94%. The company had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 4,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $50,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,352.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Ann Merrifield acquired 8,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,512 shares of company stock valued at $226,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 171.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 688,271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 434,448 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,619,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 209,809 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 401,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 189,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

