Formula Growth Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Formula Growth Ltd. decreased its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 533.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $9.01 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $265.25 million, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNTY shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

