Fort L.P. Grows Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at $5,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $197,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after acquiring an additional 311,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

In other PTC news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $1,335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $74,548.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,368.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,705,488. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC stock opened at $83.90 on Friday. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $76.67 and a 1-year high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

