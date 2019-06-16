Fort L.P. Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Amdocs by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,090,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after acquiring an additional 737,705 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 151,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $70.31.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

