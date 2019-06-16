Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

FRTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Forterra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Forterra from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Forterra and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.85.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.85. Forterra has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forterra will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

