Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDEV. Shore Capital began coverage on Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,529 ($19.98).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.87 million and a PE ratio of 27.64. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.