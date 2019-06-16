Full Sail Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 2.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 5,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.39. 248,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,895. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $215.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

