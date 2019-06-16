Full Sail Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 144.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

VIS stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.81. 39,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,953. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $151.35.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

