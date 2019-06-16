FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Kennametal Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Kennametal and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

NYSE:KMT opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares in the company, valued at $834,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

