GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 4,336 Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,463.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,564,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,851 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SIX opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.18 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer set a $63.00 price target on Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/gam-holding-ag-buys-shares-of-4336-six-flags-entertainment-corp-nysesix.html.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.