Gems Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Gems token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Fatbtc. During the last week, Gems has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $16,207.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00359744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.02358179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00155393 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.