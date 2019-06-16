Genpact (NYSE:G) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genpact (NYSE:G) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Genpact from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.97.

NYSE G opened at $36.98 on Friday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $809.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,499,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,008,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $38,172.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,284,683 shares of company stock worth $370,247,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

