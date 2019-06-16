Geode Capital Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

DNLI stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 11.55. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $210,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $458,874.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $2,497,218. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

