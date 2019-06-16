Giverny Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 7,743 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Giverny Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $866,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,069,000. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at $7,199,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. 1,644,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,085. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

