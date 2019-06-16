GoldCoin Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 16th. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $5,179.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.01495617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

eBoost (EBST) traded up 1,536.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005756 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001319 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001224 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

