Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $670.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $91.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. On average, analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 378,738 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,190,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

