Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,100 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,433,549 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $333,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VMware by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $184,328,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VMware by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,032 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,944,000 after purchasing an additional 153,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,382 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $91,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares in the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nomura set a $130.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on VMware from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on VMware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.23.

VMW stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total transaction of $462,603.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 308,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,383 shares of company stock worth $57,983,082 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

