Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €40.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €69.50 ($80.81) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.44 ($59.82).

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €37.76 ($43.91) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.15. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €37.91 ($44.08) and a 12 month high of €71.26 ($82.86).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.