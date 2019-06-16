Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $559,000 Holdings in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 2U were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in 2U by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,811,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,779,000 after buying an additional 184,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter worth $11,188,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in 2U by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in 2U by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 607,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 433,668 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory K. Peters bought 12,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.15 per share, with a total value of $500,228.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,621.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $64,861.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,922.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on 2U from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 2U from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on 2U to $88.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $36.12 on Friday. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $97.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 2U had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-has-559000-holdings-in-2u-inc-nasdaqtwou.html.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.