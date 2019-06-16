GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 511 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $422,336.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $109.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

