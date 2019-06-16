Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cohu by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of COHU opened at $15.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $147.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Jones purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $57,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

