Havven (HAV) Market Cap Achieves $3.16 Million

Havven (CURRENCY:HAV) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Havven has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $43,347.00 worth of Havven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Havven token can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Havven has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00355273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.29 or 0.02316993 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00153755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Havven Profile

Havven was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Havven’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,060,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Havven is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Havven’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Havven is blog.havven.io. Havven’s official website is havven.io.

Havven Token Trading

Havven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Havven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

