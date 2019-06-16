Head to Head Contrast: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) vs. Emerald Expositions Events (NASDAQ:EEX)

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of HMS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of HMS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

HMS has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HMS and Emerald Expositions Events’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMS $598.29 million 4.40 $54.99 million $0.84 36.00 Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 2.14 -$25.10 million $1.33 8.53

HMS has higher revenue and earnings than Emerald Expositions Events. Emerald Expositions Events is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HMS and Emerald Expositions Events, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMS 0 3 8 0 2.73 Emerald Expositions Events 2 6 0 0 1.75

HMS presently has a consensus target price of $32.93, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than HMS.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. HMS does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares HMS and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMS 11.28% 14.02% 9.19% Emerald Expositions Events -9.76% 11.55% 5.46%

Summary

HMS beats Emerald Expositions Events on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, children's health insurance program, and other healthcare payers, as well as a subcontractor. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

