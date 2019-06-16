Head-To-Head Survey: Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) versus Princeton National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBC)

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Princeton National Bancorp has a beta of 7.46, meaning that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 24.87% 10.86% 1.38% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Princeton National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $165.05 million 3.54 $41.04 million $4.12 15.00 Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and Princeton National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.93%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; owner-occupied commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien mortgages, junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides cash management, international banking, personal brokerage, safe deposit boxes, and trust and fiduciary services, as well as wealth management and retirement plan services. Further, it offers mortgage refinancing; online services, such as commercial, retail, and trust online banking; automated bill payment, mobile banking deposits and account access, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services; and other services consisting of wire transfers, debit cards, credit cards, pre-paid gift cards, direct deposits, and official bank checks. Additionally, the company provides investment strategy and transactional services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 38 branches located in northeast and central Wisconsin, as well as in Menominee, Michigan. The company was formerly known as Green Bay Financial Corporation and changed its name to Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. in March 2002. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Princeton National Bancorp Company Profile

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

