Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.10 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

