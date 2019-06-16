Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEINY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.10 on Friday. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
About Heineken
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
