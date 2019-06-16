Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Buys 17,188 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,491,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 993,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 736,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 42,213,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,934,027. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

