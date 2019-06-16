Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $185,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn purchased 533,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $11,999,992.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,918,770 in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,633,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after buying an additional 1,198,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after buying an additional 837,099 shares in the last quarter. VV Manager LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $17,236,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $2,236,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 132,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,213. The company has a market cap of $809.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.30. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $31.80.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,253.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

