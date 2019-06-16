Homrich & Berg Has $766,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

