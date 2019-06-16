Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hornbeck Offshore provides technologically advanced, new generation OSVs serving the offshore oil and gas industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in select international markets. The focus of their OSV business is on complex exploration and production activities, which include deepwater, deep well and other logistically demanding projects. They also transport petroleum products through their tug and tank barge segment serving the energy industry, primarily in the northeastern United States and Puerto Rico. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE HOS opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Hornbeck Offshore Services has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.06). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 432,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

