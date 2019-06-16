Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) Receives $9.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,996,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,172,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 151,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,845,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,495,000 after acquiring an additional 369,934 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 739,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,243,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

