HSBC Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €648.00 Price Target

Rational (FRA:RAA) received a €648.00 ($753.49) price objective from stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

RAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €570.00 ($662.79) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €598.00 ($695.35) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €571.80 ($664.88).

Shares of RAA opened at €602.00 ($700.00) on Friday. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

