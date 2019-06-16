HSBC Analysts Give WashTec (ETR:WSU) a €68.00 Price Target

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €68.00 ($79.07) target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WSU. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of WashTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of WashTec stock opened at €57.70 ($67.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.16 million and a PE ratio of 24.22. WashTec has a 12 month low of €51.50 ($59.88) and a 12 month high of €83.80 ($97.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces, markets, and services a range of car wash systems with conventional brushes, cloth washers and high-pressure water jets for cars, trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. It also provides gantry and self-service car washes; digital systems, including payment and operator terminals or online operator management systems; water recycling systems; accessories comprising vacuum and mat cleaners, spray devices, money-changing machines, waster bins and canopies, and wash cards; conveyor tunnel systems; carwash chemicals under the Auwa brand name; brushes; spare parts; and commercial vehicle washing systems.

