Hshare Price Hits $2.26 on Major Exchanges (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Hshare has a market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi and Coinnest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hshare

HSR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hshare is h.cash.

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, TOPBTC, Coinnest, Gate.io, Bithumb, ACX, Kucoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, Allcoin, Binance and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

