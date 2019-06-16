Humanscape Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Humanscape has a market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $82,207.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00358924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.40 or 0.02345019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001431 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00155554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000751 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 108,473,427,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,900,481,004 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

