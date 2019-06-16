Hush (HUSH) Market Capitalization Tops $484,856.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. In the last week, Hush has traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $484,856.00 and approximately $430.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.01012231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00297398 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00112300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017586 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001029 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 5,641,700 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coinroom and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

