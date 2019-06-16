Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.64.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $117.75 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total value of $2,199,296.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.