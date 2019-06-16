Innova Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Innova coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $89,182.00 and $17.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000419 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Innova

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

