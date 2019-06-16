Insider Buying: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) Insider Acquires 6,996 Shares of Stock

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) insider Kenneth T. Sim purchased 6,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,442.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.22 million, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $105.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMEH. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

