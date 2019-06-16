Insider Buying: Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Senior Officer Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,977.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,413,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,652,781.09.

Dream Asset Management Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 4,300 shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,250.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 1,300,000 shares of Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$10,010,000.00.

DRA.UN stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a 12-month low of C$5.56 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

