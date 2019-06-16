Insider Buying: Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Purchases 15 Shares of Stock

Emis Group Plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,039 ($13.58) per share, with a total value of £155.85 ($203.65).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Peter Southby bought 13 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.03) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($195.35).

On Monday, April 15th, Peter Southby bought 14 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,086 ($14.19) per share, with a total value of £152.04 ($198.67).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Peter Southby bought 2,880 shares of Emis Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,104 ($14.43) per share, with a total value of £31,795.20 ($41,546.06).

Shares of EMIS stock opened at GBX 1,176 ($15.37) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.13 million and a P/E ratio of 32.67. Emis Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 853 ($11.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,228 ($16.05).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Emis Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

About Emis Group

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Primary, Community & Acute Care; Community Pharmacy; Specialist & Care; and Patient. The company offers clinical management systems that hold patient records for healthcare providers and commissioners; dispensary pharmacy management software for the community pharmacy market; and Egton non-clinical software for health and social care.

