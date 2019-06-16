Insider Selling: Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ausnet Services Ltd (ASX:AST) insider Chee Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.88 ($1.33), for a total value of A$94,000.00 ($66,666.67).

Shares of AST stock traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$1.95 ($1.38). The stock had a trading volume of 8,953,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. Ausnet Services Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.52 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of A$1.89 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.23.

Get Ausnet Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.049 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Ausnet Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/insider-selling-ausnet-services-ltd-asxast-insider-sells-50000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ausnet Services

AusNet Services Ltd engages in energy delivery services business in Australia. The company operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Commercial Energy Services segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users in eastern Victoria.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ausnet Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausnet Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.