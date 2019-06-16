Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.36, for a total value of C$6,336,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$883,214,259.20.

Jack Lynn Cockwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 100,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.58, for a total value of C$6,358,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 113,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.10, for a total value of C$7,017,300.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 31,250 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$1,960,906.25.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Jack Lynn Cockwell acquired 187,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,039,060.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 200,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.26, for a total value of C$12,651,540.00.

BAM.A opened at C$63.26 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of C$46.71 and a one year high of C$57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/insider-selling-brookfield-asset-management-inc-tsebam-a-director-sells-100000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.