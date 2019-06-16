Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.36, for a total value of C$6,336,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$883,214,259.20.
Jack Lynn Cockwell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 100,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.58, for a total value of C$6,358,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 113,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.10, for a total value of C$7,017,300.00.
- On Monday, May 27th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 31,250 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$1,960,906.25.
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Jack Lynn Cockwell acquired 187,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$64.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,039,060.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 200,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.26, for a total value of C$12,651,540.00.
BAM.A opened at C$63.26 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of C$46.71 and a one year high of C$57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
