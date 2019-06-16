Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO Sells 190 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $20,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William P. Mr. Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, William P. Mr. Burke sold 411 shares of Haemonetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $42,489.18.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.11. 416,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,584. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Haemonetics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,619,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

