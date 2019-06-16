Insider Selling: QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $485,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,167.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $829.02 million, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QNST shares. BidaskClub cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,438,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,499,000 after buying an additional 770,269 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,266,000 after buying an additional 2,151,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,819,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 10,010.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,085 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

