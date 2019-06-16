Insider Selling: Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) VP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) VP Daniel E. Conger sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $185,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.01 million, a PE ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Semler Scientific Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 191.41% and a net margin of 25.90%. Analysts forecast that Semler Scientific Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

