Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NTLA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.36.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 257.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

